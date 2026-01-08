403
Expert Warns Vitamin D Overdose Can Lead to Poisoning
(MENAFN) Unsupervised consumption of vitamin D supplements carries severe poisoning risks and potentially life-threatening health consequences, a Turkish endocrinology specialist cautioned, emphasizing dangers associated with unmonitored excessive usage.
Prof. Dr. Mustafa Altay, an endocrinology and metabolic diseases specialist at the University of Health Sciences Ankara Training and Research Hospital, told media that vitamin D levels above a certain threshold pose significant dangers.
"When the vitamin D level exceeds 100 nanograms per milliliter, there is a risk of vitamin D poisoning," Altay said.
Addressing vitamin D deficiency and escalating supplement usage, especially throughout winter, Altay explained that vitamin D synthesis diminishes during autumn and winter since sunlight fails to reach Earth at optimal angles.
Consequently, people lacking adequate vitamin D reserves may experience deficiency or insufficiency. Altay said a blood vitamin D level of 30 to 50 ng/mL is adequate for musculoskeletal health in healthy adults.
"If the measured vitamin D level is between 12 and 20 ng/mL, we consider it vitamin D insufficiency. If it is below 12 ng/mL, we define it as vitamin D deficiency," he said.
Altay cautioned that overconsumption poses serious threats, highlighting that vitamin D accumulates within the body and resists elimination.
"Once the vitamin D level exceeds 100 ng/mL, the risk of poisoning increases. Excessive and uncontrolled intake can lead to toxic effects," he added.
Treatment versus supplementation: Critical distinction
Altay said symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are more common among people with limited sun exposure, particularly those who work indoors.
"These individuals may experience fatigue, muscle weakness, difficulty walking, and muscle and bone pain," he said, adding that long-term and severe deficiency can lead to osteoporosis and bone fractures.
He identified fatty fish including tuna, mackerel and salmon, alongside butter, egg yolk, liver and sun-dried mushrooms, as natural vitamin D sources, though stressed dietary intake typically proves inadequate.
"If adequate sun exposure is not possible, supplements can be used. However, these are not medication-level doses," Altay said.
"We prescribe vitamin D treatment in individualized doses only in cases of deficiency or insufficiency. Treatment and supplementation should not be confused," he added.
Elderly, children and women face heightened poisoning danger
Altay emphasized that vitamin D poisoning rarely occurs when the vitamin is produced naturally through sunlight or obtained from food, but is most commonly caused by excessive use of supplements.
"Sometimes people take very high doses or use supplements for long periods without medical supervision," he said.
He indicated the tolerable upper daily intake limit for vitamin D stands at 4,000 international units.
"A single dose above 40,000 units or long-term use exceeding 4,000 units daily can raise vitamin D levels to toxic ranges," Altay said, adding that poisoning is seen most often in elderly individuals, young children and women.
