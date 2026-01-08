Director Declaration
Admiral Group plc (the "Company") confirms that Mike Rogers, Chair of the Company, is to be appointed an independent Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chair of Nationwide Building Society with effect from 1 April 2026. Following a handover period, it is expected that Mike will assume the role of Chair on 16 July 2026, subject to his appointment being approved at the Nationwide Building Society Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 July 2026.
Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
For further information please contact:
Media:
Addy Frederick
Investors/ Analysts:
Diane Michelberger
