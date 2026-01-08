ED Conducts Searches In Multiple States In Fake Govt Job Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 8 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Patna Zonal Office, is conducting extensive searches in connection with a fake government job scam involving an organised gang that cheated aspirants by offering fraudulent appointments in government departments.

Initially detected in the name of the Indian Railways, the investigation has revealed that the scam extended to more than 40 government organisations and departments.

These include the Forest Department, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Indian Post, Income Tax Department, High Court, Public Works Department (PWD), Bihar government departments, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Rajasthan Secretariat, and several others.

According to the investigation, the gang used fake email IDs impersonating official government domains to send fraudulent appointment and joining letters.

To gain the trust of victims, the accused even credited salary payments for two to three months in some cases.

Victims were falsely shown as appointed to posts such as RPF personnel, Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), technicians, and other roles, particularly in the Indian Railways.

As part of the ongoing probe, search operations are being carried out at several locations across multiple states, including Motihari and Muzaffarpur in Bihar; Kolkata in West Bengal; Ernakulam, Pandalam, Adoor, and Kodur in Kerala; Chennai in Tamil Nadu; Rajkot in Gujarat; Gorakhpur (two locations), Prayagraj (Allahabad), and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, said the officials.

Investigating agencies believe the gang has strong interstate links, and the scam is part of a broader network involved in recruitment fraud across the country.

More details were awaited.

Bihar has earlier emerged as a key focal point in examination-related frauds.

Over the years, several question paper leak cases have surfaced in the state, exposing organised mafias with nationwide connections.

The most prominent among them was the NEET UG question paper leak, which was first cracked by the Patna Police.

The case was later transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police and subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In connection with these cases, several question paper leak mafias, including alleged kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya, have been arrested.