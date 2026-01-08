403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Thursday with Slight Increase
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity index launched Thursday's session at 12,034.94 points—posting a modest 0.05% gain equivalent to 6.10 points above Wednesday's closing level.
The BIST 100 benchmark had previously notched a marginal 0.04% advance Wednesday, culminating at an unprecedented all-time pinnacle of 12,028.84 points. Trading activity for that session generated transaction volumes totaling 167.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.89 billion).
Currency markets displayed relative stability as of 09:50 am local time (0650GMT), with exchange rate positioning showing the Turkish lira trading at 43.0555 against the US dollar, 50.4045 versus the euro, and 58.0725 relative to the British pound.
Commodity pricing reflected gold reaching $4,433.50 per ounce in Thursday morning trade, while Brent crude petroleum futures hovered near $60.05 per barrel.
The consecutive record-setting sessions signal sustained investor confidence in Türkiye's equity markets despite broader economic headwinds affecting emerging market assets globally. Market participants continue monitoring currency volatility and commodity price movements as key indicators for near-term trading direction.
The BIST 100 benchmark had previously notched a marginal 0.04% advance Wednesday, culminating at an unprecedented all-time pinnacle of 12,028.84 points. Trading activity for that session generated transaction volumes totaling 167.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.89 billion).
Currency markets displayed relative stability as of 09:50 am local time (0650GMT), with exchange rate positioning showing the Turkish lira trading at 43.0555 against the US dollar, 50.4045 versus the euro, and 58.0725 relative to the British pound.
Commodity pricing reflected gold reaching $4,433.50 per ounce in Thursday morning trade, while Brent crude petroleum futures hovered near $60.05 per barrel.
The consecutive record-setting sessions signal sustained investor confidence in Türkiye's equity markets despite broader economic headwinds affecting emerging market assets globally. Market participants continue monitoring currency volatility and commodity price movements as key indicators for near-term trading direction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment