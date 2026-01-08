403
Acerintroduces AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Processors Across Copilot+ PC Portfolio
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, January 6, 2026: Acer today announced new models across its laptop portfolio with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, including the thin-and-light Acer Swift Go 16 AI, the mainstream Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI, and the Acer Nitro V 16 AI for gaming, all featuring Copilot+ PC experiences on Windows 11. Built on the advanced "Zen 5" architecture, the new AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors enhance productivity and creative capabilities across the board.
Acer Swift Go 16 AI
The powerful and versatile Acer Swift Go 16 AI(SFG16-A71/T) features up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processors and AMD Radeon 880M graphics, up to WUXGA+ OLED displays, and AI-enhanced features for everyday productivity.
Sporting a sleek laser-etched aluminum chassis and thin designs that open a full 180 degrees, the Acer Swift Go 16 AI is backed by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4SSD storage. Its 5M IR camera with High Dynamic Range and Human Presence Detection Technology enhance video calls and privacy, while dual DTS:X Ultra speakers with anti-vibration technology and Acer Multi-control touchpads round out their user-centric features. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity are supplemented by an array of I/O ports, including dual USB Type-C ports, dual USB Type-A ports, a MicroSD card reader, and HDMI 2.1.
Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI
Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-A71M/T) and Acer Aspire 16 AI (A16-A71M/T) are equipped with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processors, optimized with multi-day battery life for extended use while minimizing charging interruptions. Each have vibrant WUXGA displays with 16:10 aspect ratios and refresh rates up to 120 Hz, available in both touch and non-touch configurations, including OLED panel options. They support up to 32 GB of memory, up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage,and a comprehensive set of ports, including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card reader, and an audio jack, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above.
Designed with style, comfort, and flexibility in mind, the new Acer Aspire AI series impresses with large touchpads for effortless navigation, and full-flat 180-degree hinges for collaboration and sharing. Balancing portability and durability, the series is ideal for mobile students and young professionals.
Acer Nitro V 16 AI
The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-A71) features up to the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, and a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with 180 Hz refresh rate. The system has up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of SSD storage by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and generate images at unprecedented speed laptop also offers immersive audiovisuals for gamers and creators with DTS:X Ultra audio and include a FHD IR webcam with camera shutter in a streamlined design.
Enhancing experiences further, Acer's suite of AI-powered features brings intelligent on-device functionality. Acer Intelligent Space acts as a personalized AI hub to help users manage tasks and access tools easily.
Availability
The Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-A71/T)will be available in North America in Q1'2026and in EMEA in March 2026.
The Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-A71M/T) will be available in North America in Q2'2026and in EMEA in March 2026.
The Acer Aspire 16 AI (A16-A71M/T)will be available in North America in Q2'2026and in EMEA in March 2026.
The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-A71) will be available in North America in Q3'2026and in EMEA in Q2'2026.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit
