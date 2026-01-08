Russia Loses 1,400 Personnel, 17 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,521 (+6) Russian tanks, 23,874 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 35,874 (+17) artillery systems, 1,596 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,269 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,137 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 434 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 102,074 (+225) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 73,336 (+112) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,037 pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian forces storm and capture Russian stronghold in Rodynske
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on January 7, 255 combat clashes had occurred along the frontline.
