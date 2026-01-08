Russian Army Launches 698 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Leaving Five Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, stated this on Telegram.

According to him, five people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Russian troops carried out 11 airstrikes on Rizdvianka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Charivne, and Staroukrainka.

A total of 412 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Bilenke, Novooleksandrivka, Novomykolaivka, Sofiivka, Chervonodniprovka, Yuliivka, Mykhailivske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

The Russians carried out six MLRS attacks on Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Zaliznychne.

The enemy also launched 269 artillery strikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

A total of 39 reports of damage to homes and vehicles were received, Fedorov added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the evening of January 7 Russian forces launched another strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions almost completely without power.

In Zaporizhzhia, water supply is gradually being restored, with nearly all districts already having water.

Photo: Regional Military Administration