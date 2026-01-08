War Update: 275 Combat Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Remain Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, updating the situation as of 08:00 on Thursday, January 8.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 27 airstrikes, using two missiles and 100 guided bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 3,282 artillery and mortar strikes, including 66 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and employed 4,529 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted the districts of Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Charivne, Zaliznychne, and Rizdvyanka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units struck two enemy personnel concentration areas and a UAV control point.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out three attacks and 89 artillery strikes, including three from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhe, and toward Vilcha, Ternova, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Fourteen enemy attacks occurred. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Boryvska Andriivka, and toward Nova Krugliakivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked 18 times, attempting to breach defenses near Novoyehorivka, Novovodiane, Derylove, Kolodiazy, Zarichne, Myrne, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near Siversk and toward Pazeno.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Nine clashes occurred near Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar, and toward Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyno, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 77 Russian assaults near Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Stepove, Vyshneve, Verbove, Krasnohirsk, Rybne, and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 40 Russian attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Solodke, Varvarivka, Zelene, Huliaipole, and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted six breakthroughs toward Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces tried three times unsuccessfully to approach Ukrainian positions.

In other sectors, no significant changes were reported.

As Ukrinform previously reported, total Russian combat losses from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to January 8, 2026, amount to about 1,215,900 personnel, including 1,400 in the past day.