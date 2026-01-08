Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Refunds Over ₼10.5 Mln In Tax-Free VAT To Foreign Visitors

Azerbaijan Refunds Over ₼10.5 Mln In Tax-Free VAT To Foreign Visitors


2026-01-08 02:04:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In 2025, the total amount of value-added tax (VAT) refunded from the state budget to foreign citizens for goods purchased for personal consumption in Azerbaijan under the“tax-free” scheme amounted to ₼10.53 million. According to the data, throughout 2025, authorized banks refunded a total of...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN08012026000195011045ID1110571309



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search