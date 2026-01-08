Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Attends Official Inauguration Ceremony Of Khizi-Absheron Wind Farm In Baku

2026-01-08 02:04:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official opening ceremony for the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm, built by Saudi company ACWA Power, is currently taking place at the Gulistan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is attending the event.

