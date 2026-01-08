Eleva Appoints Erich Rajkovic As New Chief Business Officer

“Erich's proven expertise in fostering innovation and building frameworks to drive partnered and proprietary development programs is a valuable addition to our organization. We look forward to continuing and accelerating our pipeline expansion efforts, under his leadership and with his deep experience across business development and R&D,” added Björn Cochlovius, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eleva.“We also would like to thank Henrik Luessen for his contributions over the past two and a half years. Henrik was instrumental in securing valuable alliances to strengthen our existing pipeline and initiated a range of discussions paving the way for potential future collaborations and transactions.”

Erich Rajkovic is an accomplished biotech executive with extensive experience spanning business development, alliance management and drug development. During his tenure at Affimed he held roles of increasing responsibility, including Head of Research Operations and Intellectual Property, Senior Program Director overseeing clinical and preclinical bispecific antibody programs, and most recently Vice President Business Development. He contributed significantly to advancing the company's oncology portfolio.

“I am pleased to take on this role at Eleva at such a pivotal stage in the company's development. As the molecular complexity of next-generation therapeutics increasingly challenges existing technologies, Eleva's cutting-edge technology and expertise in enabling previously inaccessible therapeutic modalities create compelling opportunities,” said Erich Rajkovic, Chief Business Officer of Eleva.“I am excited to leverage my experience across business development and R&D to help advance Eleva's vision and drive a new generation of innovative therapies into clinical development.”

+++ Meet the Eleva team during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco, USA, January 12-15, 2026, to learn more about future collaboration and investment opportunities +++

About Eleva

Eleva is a biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing previously inaccessible biological therapeutics. Our clinical-stage, first-in-class Factor H (CPV-104) program aims to bring the benefits of precision complement modulation to patients suffering from severe kidney disorders, dry AMD and other complement-driven diseases. Beyond CPV-104, our mission is to establish a broad pipeline of unique product candidates that benefit from our moss-based technology and expertise in enabling next-generation medicines.

MEDIA CONTACTS