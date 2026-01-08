Haffner Energy And Renewable Energy Project Developer IGNIS P2X Launch Bio/E-SAF Project Aeroverde In Spain

























Haffner Energy and renewable energy project developer IGNIS P2X launch bio / e - SAF pro ject AeroVerde in Spain





First advanced biofuels project with Spain's renewable energy leader









Vitry-le-François, France ( January 8 , 202 6 , 8 : 00 a m CET ) –





Advanced biofuels pioneer Haffner Energy and Power-to-Energy player IGNIS P2X kicked off their bio / e - SAF collaborative project AeroVerde , the companies announced. Their immediate task consists in identifying the project's first site's precise location in Spain .





“ AeroVerde emerged from our recognition of Haffner Energy's innovative approach to creating value from residual biomass,” said Gustav Granberg, Director of P2X Business Development & Strategy. “ At IGNIS P2X, we are actively exploring opportunities to expand our footprint in the bio and e-SAF production market, and Haffner Energy was a natural partner to engage with. We are now entering an initial phase focused on identifying the optimal project location in Spain. ”





Haffner Energy 's proprietary technology converts re sidual biomass with no conflicts of use into a hydrogen-rich syngas that can be used to produce bio SAF , an advanced biofuel, through various pathways such as Alcohol-to-Jet and Fisher- Tropsch . In addition, excess biogenic CO 2 from the syngas production process can be combined with renewable hydrogen of n on- b iological o rigin ( RFNBO ) produced by IGNIS P2X , to produce e - SAF.





The European SAF market is under regulatory pressure to grow production significantly in record time. Under the ReFuelEU Aviation requirement, airlines will need to use a 6% SAF blend in the European Union by 2030.





Yet, a ccording to the report published in October by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), SAF comprised just 0.6% of all the aviation fuel supplied in the E U in 2024 , with about 55% of it produced domestically . At the same time, a lmost all SAF used in the European Union was biofuel produced from used cooking oil and waste animal fats (HEFA), 69% of which was imported from Asia. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has denounced the inflated carbon footprint of SAF or SAF feedstock imports that defeats the purpose of the EU SAF mandate.





AeroVerde's first site will be strategically located to optimize local residual biomass supplies and distance to the point of use by offtakers .





“ The circular economy approach is a pillar of our business model. We are excited to embark on this journey with IGNIS P2X : our shared values and IGNIS's clout in the Spanish market make them the perfect partner for us in the Iberic peninsula ”, stated Marcella Franchi, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of S AF at H affner Energy.





A s the largest independent energy manager in Spain , IGNIS manages over 9 GW of power assets for third parties domestically and internationally . A global renewable developer and operator, the group boasts a total portfolio of over 30 GW of renewable projects in operation and under development in Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia. In 2024, IGNIS launched its P2X platform , Ignis P2X, to develop green hydrogen, ammonia, and other clean technology projects in Spain and internationally.





About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO 2 and biochar. A company co-founded 32 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local communities. More information is available at .





About IGNIS

IGNIS is a global energy company, vertically integrated in the renewable energy sector and innovative energy solutions. Since its founding in 2015, IGNIS has been promoting the development of a portfolio of over 30 GW of renewable projects in Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia. Currently, IGNIS manages an operational portfolio of more than 9 GW in generation technologies and offers personalized and innovative energy solutions to industry, SMEs, and end consumers.

IGNIS launched the P2X platform in 2024 to develop green hydrogen, ammonia, and other clean technology projects in Spain and internationally. The aim of P2X is to accelerate the energy transition and promote global energy independence . More information is available at .





