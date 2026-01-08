Benjamin Ligan's Service And Leadership Record Shapes A Grounded Professional Profile In Charlotte

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Benjamin Ligan is a Charlotte-based early career finance professional whose background reflects sustained involvement in service, leadership, and accountability. Long before entering financial services, Ligan built a track record of responsibility through athletic competition, nonprofit involvement, and campus leadership roles that required consistency rather than recognition.

Raised in Hudson, Ohio, Ligan was a three-sport athlete in high school and a state champion in volleyball. He graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a National Honor Society member, indicators of both academic and personal discipline. That foundation carried into his college years at The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business, where he balanced demanding schedules across academics, employment, athletics, and volunteer service.

One of Ligan's most significant commitments was Buckeye Buddies, a student organization dedicated to creating inclusive athletic experiences for youth with developmental disabilities. As Treasurer, Ligan oversaw the organization's annual budget- coordinated events, and supported fundraising activies. The role required accuracy, transparency, and reliability, particularly when managing funds tied to community programs.

Ligan has consistently described service work as formative rather than supplemental. The Buckeye Buddies experience placed him in direct contact with families and participants who depended on his engagement, planning, and attention to detail. It reinforced the importance of responsibility in roles where others rely on your decisions.

At the same time, Ligan competed nationally with the Ohio State Men's Club Volleyball team, earning runner-up finishes at national tournaments in consecutive years. The team environment required preparation, resilience, and accountability to teammates. His leadership was demonstrated through his work ethic, presence, and consistency rather than assuming any one title.

Ligan also participated in fraternity life as a member of Delta Tau Delta, where he contributed to philanthropic events that raised thousands of dollars for charitable causes. His involvement focused on execution and participation rather than visibility.

During college, Ligan worked multiple jobs to support himself. As a satellite manager for one of Ohio State's recreational facilities, he handled operational oversight and staff coordination. As a football recruitment host for Ohio State, he welcomed visiting student-athletes and their families, providing an accurate and professional representation of campus life. The role required a high level of discretion and interpersonal awareness, as well as the ability to provide an engaging experience for recruits and their parents.

After graduating, Ligan relocated to Charlotte, where he has continued prioritizing structure, routine, and service. He remains active at St. Peter's Catholic Church in uptown Charlotte, attending weekly mass and participating in church events. His involvement reflects continuity rather than relocation-driven reinvention.

Professionally, Ligan is exploring wealth management through roles that emphasize client service, compliance, and operational support. His exposure includes Sarbanes-Oxley internal audit compliance, financial planning support certifications such as E-money and Holistiplan, and passing the Securities Industry Essentials examination. These experiences reflect groundwork rather than authority.

“Service teaches you how to take responsibility seriously,” Ligan said.“Those lessons carry into every professional setting, especially ones built on trust.”

Ligan's background reflects a steady accumulation of experiences tied together by accountability and service. In Charlotte's competitive financial environment, his experience offers a quieter but durable signal of readiness.