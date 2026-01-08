Toxic: Yash's First Intimate Scene Goes Viral Reminds Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Fans SHOCKED!

The teaser for 'KGF' fame 'Rocking Star' Yash's movie 'Toxic' has been released. It shows what Yash's character is like. This teaser has created a stir on social media. It's directed by Geetu Mohandas. Yash is seen in a different look.

Yash, who looked different in KGF, sports a new look with a beard, hairstyle, and tattoos. He plays an action star named Raya. A scene with a hat, cigar, and machine gun has wowed fans. Some speculate Raya means Radhika, Yash.

Viewers are commenting that Yash has taken the dialogue 'I don't like violence, violence likes me' seriously. Yash has performed massive action scenes in this film. Like the 'Doddamma' machine gun in KGF, similar weaponry is used here. It's special that he has acted alongside Hollywood artists.

The film's background score matches the visual grandeur, taking the scenes to another level. The movie is titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'. This has made viewers curious and invites them to watch the film.

Netizens who watched the Toxic teaser are praising it, saying it's not just an Indian film but has an international feel and is technically sound. The cinematography is said to be next level. The film seems to be set in a British land, giving it a vintage look.

Actor Yash, once a romantic hero, is seen in an intimate scene in this movie. This scene is reminiscent of Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Animal. This is the first time Yash has appeared in such a bold role.

Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria are also in the film. Their posters have been released, and their similar costumes have sparked a lot of curiosity. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the film's release on March 19, 2026.