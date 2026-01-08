Kanpur Minor Rape: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Shocked By Police Role

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday expressed deep concern over the recent rape of a minor in Kanpur. He expressed shock over police involment. He said to ANI, "It is very unfortunate that a policeman was also involved. This incident is very unfortunate, sad."

The case has sparked widespread outrage, raising questions about accountability within law enforcement. Authorities are investigating the matter.

Rape Accused Arrested in Firozabad After Encounter

Earlier, Firozabad police arrested a man in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl, following an exchange of fire during the arrest operation. The accused allegedly opened fire at the police, prompting officers to retaliate. During the encounter, the suspect was shot in the leg and sustained injuries. He was subsequently taken into custody and provided medical treatment.

A 315 bore pistol, two empty cartridges, and one live cartridge were recovered from the scene, according to officials.

ASP Details Arrest Operation

Speaking to ANI on Monday, ASP Chaudhary said, "A case was registered today, in which an accused, Sehroj Khan, son of Firoz Khan, raped a minor girl... Two teams were formed to arrest him. An informant reported that the accused, Sehroj, was standing on Pranpur Road and could be apprehended if a rapid operation were conducted... As soon as the police attempted to arrest the accused, he fired at the police with the intention of killing them. The police retaliated by firing back, and the accused was shot in the leg, sustaining injuries. A 315 bore pistol, two empty cartridges, and one live cartridge were recovered from the accused. The accused has been taken away for treatment. Proceedings are ongoing. "

ASP Chaudhary further said that two teams were deployed after the case was registered, acting on a tip-off about the accused's location. "The teams carried out a quick operation, and the proceedings are ongoing following the arrest," he added.

