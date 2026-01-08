Pakistan's So-Called Democracy Exposed: Weaken Pojk, Gilgit-Baltistan Under Tight Control

For decades, Pakistan has projected Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a self-governed region, but voices from within PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan tell a different story. Activists allege Islamabad has systematically weakened local institutions, leaving elected bodies powerless while maintaining military and political control, exposing a growing gap between claims and ground reality.

