Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Outlines Three-Phase Venezuela Plan As Rubio, Hegseth Brief Congress


2026-01-08 02:00:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The United States, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, briefed members of the House and Senate on the evolving Venezuela crisis, detailing a three-phase strategy focused on stabilisation, recovery and eventual transition in the conflict-ridden nation. The presentation followed the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend and outlined how Washington intends to leverage control of oil exports and political reconciliation to shape Venezuela's future.

MENAFN08012026007385015968ID1110571252



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search