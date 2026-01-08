US Outlines Three-Phase Venezuela Plan As Rubio, Hegseth Brief Congress
The United States, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, briefed members of the House and Senate on the evolving Venezuela crisis, detailing a three-phase strategy focused on stabilisation, recovery and eventual transition in the conflict-ridden nation. The presentation followed the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend and outlined how Washington intends to leverage control of oil exports and political reconciliation to shape Venezuela's future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment