US Outlines Three-Phase Venezuela Plan As Rubio, Hegseth Brief Congress

The United States, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, briefed members of the House and Senate on the evolving Venezuela crisis, detailing a three-phase strategy focused on stabilisation, recovery and eventual transition in the conflict-ridden nation. The presentation followed the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend and outlined how Washington intends to leverage control of oil exports and political reconciliation to shape Venezuela's future.

MENAFN08012026007385015968ID1110571252