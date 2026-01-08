403
Congress seeks testimony from Wexner, two Epstein estate executors
(MENAFN) A US House committee has issued subpoenas for billionaire Les Wexner and two executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, as part of its ongoing probe into Epstein’s network.
Rep. Robert Garcia, who secured the depositions through the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, called the move “an enormous step forward in our investigation to deliver justice for the survivors and truth for the American people.” He emphasized that Wexner’s testimony is central to the inquiry, citing longstanding financial and personal ties between Wexner and Epstein.
Wexner, founder of L Brands (Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, Bath & Body Works), stepped down as CEO in 2020. He has maintained that he cut ties with Epstein in 2007, but records show he emailed Epstein just days before Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea in Florida. Garcia noted that Wexner paid for Epstein’s New York residence and was named in a deposition by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, as someone to whom she was trafficked.
A spokesperson for Wexner has said prosecutors confirmed he is “neither a co-conspirator nor target” in the federal investigation.
Garcia has accused the Justice Department of withholding most Epstein-related documents and criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Donald Trump for what he described as a “criminal White House cover-up.” He vowed that Congress is “just getting started.”
