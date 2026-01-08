403
Türkiye, Malaysia Deepen Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN) Türkiye will continue to explore collaborative steps with Malaysia in the defense sector, "guided by the win-win principle," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday.
His comments came during a joint press briefing with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Erdogan recalled his visit to Kuala Lumpur in February of the previous year, during which both nations agreed to establish a high-level cooperation council. He noted that the council’s first meeting took place on Wednesday.
Highlighting newly signed agreements that reinforce the contractual basis of bilateral ties, Erdogan emphasized that Malaysia is Türkiye’s largest trading partner within the ASEAN bloc.
He pointed out that a free trade agreement is already in place between the two countries.
During his earlier visit to Kuala Lumpur, a trade target of $10 billion was announced, and Erdogan expressed confidence that this figure can be achieved in a balanced and sustainable way through joint efforts.
The president also voiced his wish for Malaysia to expand its investments in Türkiye. “Likewise, we wish to bring renewed momentum to the investment relations between our countries and encourage Malaysia to increase its investments in our country," he added.
The meeting also touched on the human dimension of relations, including cooperation in education and culture, which Erdogan said "will strengthen the ties" between the two nations.
He further noted that global issues were discussed, stressing that Ankara and Kuala Lumpur share similar perspectives on many of them. "Especially, we will continue to closely follow Gaza," Erdogan remarked.
