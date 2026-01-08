US Selectively Rolls Back Venezuela Sanctions To Sell Crude Globally The White House

The White House on January 8 said the United States is selectively easing long-standing sanctions on Venezuela to allow the transport and sale of Venezuelan crude and oil products in global markets. Washington stressed the move is targeted and aimed at controlled energy flows.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.