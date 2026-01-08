Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Selectively Rolls Back Venezuela Sanctions To Sell Crude Globally The White House


2026-01-08 01:11:46
The White House on January 8 said the United States is selectively easing long-standing sanctions on Venezuela to allow the transport and sale of Venezuelan crude and oil products in global markets. Washington stressed the move is targeted and aimed at controlled energy flows.

