Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash As 'Raya' Promises Raw, Unmatched Swag Movie To Release On THIS Date

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's upcoming Kannada film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has been released. Dropped on Yash's 40th birthday, this 2:51-minute teaser is a complete one-man show by him

Yash announced the film's release date while sharing the teaser of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' on his social media. He wrote,“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026”

Geethu Mohandas's upcoming directorial venture Toxic brings together a powerful ensemble cast, featuring some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. Yash headlines the film in the role of Raya, while Kiara Advani essays the character of Nadia. The cast also includes Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa. With such a diverse and strong lineup, the film has already generated considerable buzz among fans.

Meanwhile, Yash recently announced that he will not be hosting a fan meet on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Earlier on Wednesday, the actor took to social media to inform fans about his decision. He conveyed that he was fully aware of how long fans had been waiting to meet him and admitted that he shared the same eagerness to see them in person. However, he explained that he is currently deeply involved in completing Toxic and wants to ensure the film is ready for its theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Due to his commitment to finishing the project, he said he would not be able to meet fans just yet, though he reassured them that the decision was made in the interest of delivering the best possible film experience.