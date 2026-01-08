Viral Video Triggers Outrage As BJP Leaders Beat Retired Soldier In Lucknow

A disturbing video that went viral on social media shows BJP leader Chetan Bisht, identified as a Metropolitan Coordinator, along with former Mandal president KP Singh, allegedly brutally assaulting a retired soldier on a street in Lucknow's Kursi Road area, sparking widespread outrage and debate across online platforms.

According to eyewitness accounts shared along with the footage, the two men knocked the veteran -- named by locals as Puran Singh Adhikari -- to the ground and repeatedly kicked him, creating shock and anger among residents.

The incident has raised serious questions about respect for the armed forces and law and order in the state capital, especially because soldiers and veterans are widely regarded as symbols of national pride in India.

Commenters on Reddit and other forums have expressed disbelief that influential political figures would behave in a way that appears to disrespect the uniform the soldier once wore. Many users asked whether political power has made some leaders“forgotten the respect for the uniform.”

Social media users have called the episode“open hooliganism,” saying it exposes what they describe as a“fearless” attitude among some politicians who act with apparent impunity under the protection of power. The public reaction has been vocal, with many residents and members of veterans' groups demanding strict legal action and accountability for those involved.

Outrage has grown as people question whether the treatment of a former soldier, one who is seen by many as having served the nation reflects deeper issues in politics and governance. Many online critics argued that the incident not only violates the law but also“shames humanity,” particularly when the victim is someone who once defended the country's borders.

Others highlighted broader concerns about political culture and accountability, noting that such controversies can damage public trust. Some users argued that even if the video's details require verification, the strong public response underscores widespread frustration with political figures who appear to operate above the law.

As calls for justice grow louder online and offline, the incident has become a flashpoint in discussions about political conduct, respect for veterans, and the responsibilities of public leaders in India.