Gold Price DROPS Slightly On January 8Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a slight dip on Thursday. After a continuous rise, prices fell on January 8, 2026. How much is the yellow metal selling for? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Gold prices dipped slightly on Thursday, Jan 8, 2026. In Kolkata today, 18-carat gold is ₹10,350/gram (down ₹21) and ₹103,500/10 grams (down ₹210).
22-carat gold: ₹12,650/gram (down ₹25), ₹126,500/10 grams (down ₹250). 24-carat gold: ₹13,800/gram (down ₹27), ₹138,000/10 grams (down ₹270).
Hyderabad: 22K gold is ₹126,500/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,000/10g (down ₹270). Patna: 22K is ₹126,550/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,050/10g (down ₹270).
Mumbai: 22K gold is ₹126,500/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,000/10g (down ₹270). Delhi: 22K is ₹126,650/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,150/10g (down ₹270).
Jaipur: 22K gold is ₹126,650/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,150/10g (down ₹270). Chennai: 22K is ₹127,500/10g (down ₹500), 24K is ₹139,090/10g (down ₹550).
