'A Thousand Years Of Unbroken Faith': PM Modi Recalls Somnath Temple Visits Ahead Of Swabhiman Parv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled his earlier visits to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, underscoring the resilience of faith despite the shrine's repeated destruction and rebuilding over centuries.

The recollection came ahead of his scheduled visit to Somnath on January 11, when he will take part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on social media platform X, said that the assault on the Somnath Temple in January 1026, followed by several subsequent attacks, failed to weaken the spiritual resolve of the people.

Instead, the PM noted, these events strengthened India's cultural unity and led to the temple's repeated reconstruction.

“The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is commencing auspiciously from today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, the Somnath Temple endured the first attack in its history,” PM Modi said in the post.

The attack of the year 1026 and the numerous assaults that followed thereafter could not shake our eternal faith, he said. "On the contrary, these strengthened the sentiment of India's cultural unity, and the Somnath Temple was repeatedly revived and rebuilt. I am sharing some pictures from my previous visits to Somnath. If you have also been to Somnath, please do share your pictures with #SomnathSwabhimanParv," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Prime Minister Modi describing the event as a festival of remembrance and said the Swabhiman Parv honours countless Indians who never compromised on their values and principles, regardless of how challenging or frightening the times were.

PM Modi emphasised that their unwavering resolve and commitment to India's civilisation and cultural consciousness remained intact, inspiring continued dedication to national unity.

“This occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a festival to remember those countless sons of Mother India who never compromised on their principles and values,” he said.

No matter how difficult and terrifying the times may have been, their resolve always remained unwavering, the prime minister said. "Their loyalty to our civilization and cultural consciousness remained unbroken. This occasion of a thousand years of unbroken faith inspires us to remain constantly committed to efforts for the unity of the nation," he said.

PM Modi also shared glimpses from a programme held at Somnath on October 31, 2001, which marked the 50th anniversary of the temple's reconstruction and inauguration in 1951.

He also recalled that the historic 1951 ceremony took place in the presence of then President Dr Rajendra Prasad and acknowledged the significant contributions of leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and K.M. Munshi in rebuilding the temple.

The efforts of great personalities, PM Modi said, including Sardar Patel and KM Munshi Ji in the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple were extremely commendable.

PM Modi to visit Somnath on 11 January

"In this program of the year 2001, the then Prime Minister Atal Ji and Home Minister Advani Ji and many dignitaries had participated. In the year 2026, we are also commemorating the 75th anniversary of the grand ceremony that took place in 1951!," the 'X' post added.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Somnath temple on January 11 to take part in Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv will be observed from January 8 to January 11, during which a range of programmes highlighting India's spiritual heritage, cultural pride and social values will be held.

The year-long celebrations are being planned at the Somnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva on the Arabian Sea coast at Veraval in Gujarat's Saurashtra region.

Many spiritual and social activities will take place in Somnath from January 8 to 11, the officials said.

On 5 January, Prime Minister Modi wrote a blog post marking the historic milestone of 1000 years since the first attack on Somnath. The temple was attacked and plundered many times, including by Turkish ruler Mahmud Ghazni in 1024 AD.

This occasion of a thousand years of unbroken faith inspires us to remain constantly committed to efforts for the unity of the nation.

The Prime Minister emphasised that despite repeated assaults over centuries, Somnath continues to stand tall as a symbol of India's enduring spirit.

