Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles 'Shocking' Death Of Anil Agarwal's Son Agnivesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences on the death of Vedanta Group chairperson Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal, who recently passed away at the age of 49 following a cardiac arrest.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that the news was shocking and saddening.

“The untimely passing of Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Tributes pour in

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier also mourned the loss of Agnivesh, who died in the United States.

“Anil Ji, I'm sending our deepest condolences and offering heartfelt prayers. May god provide you and family the strength to bear this unimaginable loss,” he said.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also sent his condolences, saying,“Saddened to learn about the demise of your beloved son, Agnivesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul attain Sadgati. May God grant immense strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti.”

Anil Agarwal's son passes away

In a shocking post on Wednesday, Anil Agarwal announced that his son Agnivesh had passed away following a cardiac arrest after a skiing accident.

The Vedanta Group chairman described the same as the“darkest day” of his life, saying that his son had been recovering well after a skiing accident before the sudden medical setback claimed his life.

“Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” he wrote.

Recalling his son's life, anil Agarwal said Agnivesh was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to become a respected business leader and a compassionate individual.

Agnivesh studied at Mayo College in Ajmer and later went on to establish Fujairah Gold, before serving as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group's key companies.

The eldest son of the Vedanta chairman, Agnivesh Agarwal was appointed as the chairman of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, the conglomerate's wholly-owned subsidiary, in 2019.

Expressing grief alongside his wife Kiran, Agarwal said the family was shattered by the loss. He added that in their sorrow, they found solace in the belief that the thousands of young people working across Vedanta were also like their children.

The industrialist also reiterated his son's belief in building a self-reliant India, quoting Agnivesh as saying that the country lacked nothing and should never lag behind.