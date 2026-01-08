Trump Orders U.S. Withdrawal From 66 International Organizations

The White House said on Wednesday that the U.S. president has signed an executive order ending America's membership in 35 international organizations and 31 bodies affiliated with the United Nations. The administration did not name the organizations, saying they act“against U.S. national interests.”

In a statement, the White House said the bodies promote what it described as“extreme climate policies, global institutional control, and ideological agendas” that conflict with U.S. sovereignty and economic priorities. Such approaches, it argued, weaken America's independent decision-making.

The decision followed what the administration called a comprehensive review of all international organizations and treaties to which the United States is a party. Officials said continued participation no longer served U.S. strategic or financial interests.

The White House added that the move would end U.S. financial support for institutions that prioritize“global agendas over domestic priorities” or fail to deliver meaningful results on major global challenges.

The United States has long been one of the largest financial contributors to the United Nations system and other multilateral institutions, funding peacekeeping missions, humanitarian operations, climate programs, and development agencies. Successive administrations have debated whether this funding delivers sufficient returns for U.S. taxpayers.

Donald Trump and his allies have consistently criticized multilateral institutions, arguing they limit national sovereignty and impose policies that disadvantage the U.S. economy. During his previous presidency, Trump withdrew from several international agreements and repeatedly questioned the value of global cooperation frameworks.

In its statement, the White House said American taxpayer money should be spent“more effectively” on programs that directly benefit U.S. citizens, security, and economic growth, rather than sustaining what it called inefficient global bureaucracies.

Critics, including foreign policy experts and U.S. allies, warn that the decision risks weakening international cooperation and reducing Washington's global influence. They argue that disengagement from multilateral bodies could leave a leadership vacuum for rival powers and undermine efforts to address global crises through collective action.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram