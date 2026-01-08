White House Says Trump Reviewing Possible Greenland Purchase

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump and his national security team are actively reviewing the possibility of purchasing Greenland from Denmark, reviving a controversial proposal first raised during Trump's earlier presidency.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Leavitt said the issue is under serious consideration and that“all options remain on the table” as the administration assesses U.S. strategic interests in the Arctic region.

Leavitt also addressed Venezuela, saying Washington will closely monitor decisions made by authorities in Caracas and selectively review existing sanctions, signaling a flexible but firm U.S. approach toward the Maduro government.

Separately, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he plans to meet Danish officials next week to discuss Trump's remarks on Greenland, underscoring rising diplomatic engagement following renewed attention to the issue.

European allies reacted swiftly, with France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Britain issuing a joint statement backing Denmark and stressing that decisions about Greenland's future rest solely with Denmark and the Greenlandic people.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, holds growing strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic, abundant natural resources, and proximity to key shipping routes and military assets, including a major U.S. air base.

Trump first floated the idea of buying Greenland in 2019, prompting widespread criticism and a firm rejection from Danish and Greenlandic leaders, who emphasized that the island is not for sale and its status is non-negotiable.

Denmark and Greenland have again reiterated that the territory cannot be sold, reaffirming their position amid renewed U.S. interest and international scrutiny.

Analysts warn that reviving the proposal could strain transatlantic relations, even as Washington seeks to counter growing Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic through expanded diplomatic and security engagement.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram