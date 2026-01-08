Ignacio Duron Urges Communities To Revalue Skilled Trades And Mentorship

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Following the release of a lifestyle interview exploring his career and daily routines, Ignacio Duron, CEO of Most Valuable Plumber, is using the spotlight to raise awareness around the importance of skilled trades, mentorship, and practical career exposure for young people.







In the interview, Duron reflects on his journey from growing up in North Hollywood to building a family-run plumbing business serving Los Angeles County. His message centres on one idea: real work, done well, still matters-and more people need to see that up close.

“A lot of people don't know what trade work actually looks like day to day,” Duron said.“Once you see it, you realise it's not just labour. It's problem-solving, responsibility, and pride in doing something useful.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 40% of skilled trade workers are expected to retire within the next decade, while demand for maintenance and infrastructure roles continues to rise. At the same time, fewer young people are exposed to hands-on career paths early in life.

Duron also spoke about the role of youth sports and mentorship in shaping discipline and focus. Studies from the Aspen Institute show that children involved in organised sports are more likely to develop confidence, teamwork skills, and long-term engagement in education and work.

“Coaching taught me patience,” Duron said.“You don't rush growth. You show up, stay consistent, and let people learn at their own pace. Business isn't that different.”

Rather than calling for programmes or funding, Duron is encouraging individuals to take simple, personal steps. He suggests having honest conversations with young people about work, inviting them to observe real job sites, volunteering as coaches or mentors, and sharing practical skills at home.

“You don't need permission to help someone understand their options,” he said.“Sometimes all it takes is letting them see how things actually work.”

Call to Action

Community members can support the future workforce by mentoring, volunteering, or simply talking openly about hands-on careers and life skills. Small, consistent actions at the local level can help close growing skills gaps and create stronger communities.

As Duron puts it:

“Progress starts when people are willing to share what they've learned.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Ignacio Duron

Ignacio Duron is the CEO of Most Valuable Plumber and a Los Angeles–based business owner. Raised in North Hollywood, he built his career through hands-on trade experience before co-founding a family-run plumbing company. He is also a youth sports coach and a student of Business Law.