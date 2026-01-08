Kirk Kendall Applies Military Precision To Civilian Project Leadership

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Kirk Kendall's civilian leadership style didn't start in a boardroom. It started on military construction sites and forward operating bases. Before entering the private sector, Kendall served as a commissioned Engineer Officer with the Canadian Forces, where he led complex operations under pressure, including an eight-month deployment to Afghanistan. Today, as VP Industrial at DF Barnes, he brings that same clarity, structure, and accountability to civilian infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Kendall's current role involves overseeing industrial project pursuits, contract development, and safe delivery of large-scale construction programs. His leadership supports initiatives in aquaculture, airport infrastructure, and industrial builds-projects with tight timelines, technical demands, and high stakeholder expectations. He sees success not as a matter of individual action but of operational consistency.

“Strong execution comes from repeatable systems,” Kendall said.“Whether in a military unit or a construction team, performance improves when people understand their objectives and have the structure to meet them.”

Kendall's ability to organize complex teams and manage cross-functional priorities comes from years of leading both technical and tactical efforts. In uniform, he managed multimillion-dollar projects under extreme constraints. That experience taught him how to anticipate problems, make quick but informed decisions, and lead through pressure without sacrificing standards.

Those same traits carry over to his current work. At DF Barnes, Kendall manages multiple disciplines across engineering, procurement, and construction. He emphasizes detailed scope planning, contract clarity, and early risk review. His approach prevents ambiguity and creates the consistency needed for safe, efficient delivery.

Prior to his current role, Kendall held senior leadership positions at Grieg Seafood, Colliers Project Leaders, and Amec Foster Wheeler. Across each, he managed consultant teams, coordinated construction partners, and led communication with clients and regulators. In all cases, he treated uncertainty not as a threat but as a planning problem-something to address with systems, not reaction.

Kendall holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Dalhousie University and a Masters Certificate in Project Management from Memorial University. He maintains credentials as both a Professional Engineer and a Project Management Professional (PMP), ensuring his work aligns with national standards for safety, quality, and delivery.

His approach to leadership is rooted in discipline. He favors clear expectations, structured feedback loops, and visible accountability. Whether guiding a team through a technical design issue or a construction logistics problem, he focuses on decisions that maintain momentum without increasing risk.

He views military leadership as an asset, not a résumé line. The operational readiness, contingency planning, and safety culture developed through years of service continue to guide how he runs civilian projects today.

“Military operations taught me to lead with clarity and stay calm under pressure,” Kendall said.“That mindset works just as well on an industrial project. The stakes are different, but the need for structure and accountability doesn't change.”

Outside of work, Kendall remains active in his community. He coaches youth soccer and trains in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, finding that both activities reinforce the same values that guide his leadership style: focus, preparation, and resilience.

His balance of technical skill, disciplined leadership, and steady communication continues to shape DF Barnes' delivery of complex industrial programs. Whether supporting aquaculture growth or infrastructure upgrades, Kendall's background offers more than project oversight-it brings operational reliability.

About Kirk Kendall

Kirk Kendall is a mechanical engineer and project management professional based in Newfoundland and Labrador. He currently serves as Director, Industrial at DF Barnes, leading project strategy, contract development, and construction delivery. His experience spans senior leadership roles with Grieg Seafood, Colliers Project Leaders, and Amec Foster Wheeler, as well as a military career as a commissioned Engineer Officer with the Canadian Forces. Kendall holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Dalhousie University, a Masters Certificate in Project Management from Memorial University, and maintains both P.Eng. and PMP credentials.