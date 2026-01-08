Benjamin Ligan Builds Early Career Finance Foundation In Charlotte Through Discipline, Compliance Exposure, And Client Service

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Benjamin Ligan is an early career finance professional based in Charlotte who has built a foundation rooted in discipline, accountability, and service. A graduate of the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University, Ligan earned a degree in marketing with a minor in personal finance and graduated with strong academic standing. His career direction reflects a methodical approach to entering wealth management, shaped by compliance exposure, client-facing responsibilities, and a long record of team-based leadership.

Ligan's academic path combined business fundamentals with applied responsibility. While completing his college coursework, he balanced multiple roles across club athletics, student organizations, and campus employment. He competed for four years on the Ohio State Men's Club Volleyball team, traveling regionally and nationally, ultimately finishing runner-up at the National Collegiate Volleyball Federation's tournament during both his junior and senior seasons. Competing at this level required consistent preparation, exceptional time management, and a demonstrated ability to perform well under pressure. Those expectations mirrored professional environments more than recreational athletics.

Beyond competition, Ligan participated in organizations focused on responsibility and stewardship. He was an active participant in several philanthropic activities, while a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Additionally, he served as Treasurer for Buckeye Buddies, a student organization supporting youth with developmental disabilities through inclusive sporting events. This role required financial oversight, coordination, and trust. Ligan has cited this position as one of the most meaningful parts of his college experience due to its high level of accountability, and the direct community – and individual – impact it had.

Ligan also worked throughout college in several operational roles. As a satellite facility manager at various Ohio State recreational facilities, Ligan was responsible for daily oversight, staff coordination, and maintaining efficient operations. In a separate role, he served as a recruitment host for Ohio State's football program, supporting prospective student-athletes during campus visits. The position required professionalism, discretion, and clear communication with families evaluating long-term academic and athletic commitments.

After graduation, Ligan relocated from Hudson, Ohio to Charlotte, a city with a strong financial services presence. His relocation reflects both personal initiative and intentional career focus. He has since continued to build his technical and professional readiness for wealth management while gaining exposure to compliance and client service environments.

His experience includes work connected to Sarbanes-Oxley internal audit compliance, where attention to controls, documentation, and procedural accuracy is central. He also holds E-money certification, Holistiplan certification, and successfully completed the Securities Industry Essentials exam, building credentials aligned with financial planning and planning support. While early in his career, these certifications signal preparation rather than title seeking.

Ligan approaches wealth management as a long-term professional path rather than an immediate destination. His focus remains on learning systems, understanding compliance expectations, and developing client communication skills before advancing further.

“Early in my career, I want to learn how systems work and building trust with others,” Ligan said.“I am focused on preparation and doing the work correctly before worrying about outcomes.”

Outside of work, Ligan remains highly active. He trains regularly, runs throughout Charlotte, and is preparing for the Charleston Half Marathon. He participates in recreational basketball and continues to play volleyball and football when possible. He is also an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in uptown Charlotte, attending weekly mass and participating in community events.

Ligan's background reflects consistency and commitment. His path shows a steady accumulation of responsibility across academics, athletics, service, and early professional exposure. As he continues exploring roles within wealth management, his focus remains grounded in discipline, planning processes, and service orientation.