Johnson calls on Trump to address Congress in annual state of Union
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has been formally invited to present the annual State of the Union address before Congress on February 24. The invitation came in a letter from House Speaker Mike Johnson, who praised the administration’s record alongside the 119th Congress.
"Together in 2025, your administration and the 119th Congress delivered one of the most consequential agendas in history, and Americans across this great country will experience the tangible results of commonsense governance," Johnson wrote. He added, "We look forward to advancing the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance."
This will mark Trump’s first State of the Union since the start of his second term. With Republicans holding majorities in both chambers, the party is concentrating on keeping control of the House in the upcoming November midterms.
Earlier this week, Trump urged GOP lawmakers to remain united, cautioning that losing the chamber could open the door for Democrats to pursue impeachment proceedings against him.
