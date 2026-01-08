Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Orders US Withdrawal From 66 Int'l Organizations, Including UN Bodies


2026-01-08 01:09:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing the United States to withdraw from 66 international organizations, agreements and treaties deemed "inconsistent with US interests," including 31 affiliated with the United Nations.
According to the memorandum published by the White House on Wednesday, Trump instructed all executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to implement the withdrawals as soon as possible.
He explained that, regarding UN entities, withdrawal entails ending US participation in or funding of these bodies to the extent permitted by law.
The memorandum listed several UN-related organizations, agreements and bodies covered by the decision, including the International Law Commission and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.
It also included the International Trade Centre, the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, and the UN collaborative programme to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries.
Other entities named were the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UN Energy, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. (end)
