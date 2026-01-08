Ukrainian Forces Storm And Capture Russian Stronghold In Rodynske

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the unit stated this on Telegram and released a corresponding video.

In Rodynske, the fighters conducted search-and-strike operations to detect and destroy the enemy. During the operation, special attention was focused on a two-story building which, as determined after thorough collection and analysis of intelligence by Ukrainian scouts, was being used by Russian invaders as a stronghold. Approaching it was difficult due to open terrain and the lack of cover; however, the group advanced from two directions and launched the assault.

Alongside the fighters of the "OMEGA-WEST" Special Operations Center, a group from the battalion named after Hero of Ukraine General S. Kulchytskyi also took part, while the 14th National Guard Brigade "Chervona Kalyna" provided fire support.

After completing the assault and clearing the building, the unit continued search-and-strike operations in the designated area.

As Ukrinform previously reported, since the beginning of the new year the enemy has been increasing pressure in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Unable to break through the defenses of Ukrainian forces with frontal attacks in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps, Russian troops are attempting to operate via bypass routes. In particular, they are trying to go around the agglomeration through Hryshyne and Rodynske.