Turkey Seeks End To War Through Just Peace Agreement Erdogan's Adviser

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Akif Cagatay Kilic, adviser to the President of Turkey on foreign policy and security, who took part in the meeting of national security advisers of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, stated this, Ukrinform reports, citing TRT Haber.

"As Turkey, we seek for the war between Russia and Ukraine to end as soon as possible through a just, lasting, and inclusive peace agreement," Akif Cagatay Kilic said.

It is noted that at the meeting in Paris, Kilic stated that Turkey would resolutely continue its diplomatic initiatives and the fulfillment of its humanitarian commitments.

As Ukrinform previously reported, following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the end of the war and the establishment of a durable peace are quite close.

Photo: TRT Haber