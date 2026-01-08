Turkey Seeks End To War Through Just Peace Agreement Erdogan's Adviser
"As Turkey, we seek for the war between Russia and Ukraine to end as soon as possible through a just, lasting, and inclusive peace agreement," Akif Cagatay Kilic said.Read also: Expert: Turkey intends to join Ukraine's security guarantees not only at sea but also in air
It is noted that at the meeting in Paris, Kilic stated that Turkey would resolutely continue its diplomatic initiatives and the fulfillment of its humanitarian commitments.
As Ukrinform previously reported, following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the end of the war and the establishment of a durable peace are quite close.
