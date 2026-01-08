Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For January 8

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 8, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to January 7. The official rate for $1 is 1,000,011 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,168,895 rials. On January 7 the euro was priced at 1,161,446 rials.

Currency Rial on January 8 Rial on January 7 1 US dollar USD 1,000,011 993,585 1 British pound GBP 1,347,116 1,341,043 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,255,049 1,249,077 1 Swedish króna SEK 108,936 107,910 1 Norwegian krone NOK 99,187 98,922 1 Danish krone DKK 156,427 155,433 1 Indian rupee INR 11,132 11,026 1 UAE Dirham AED 272,297 270,547 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,254,810 3,234,283 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 355,225 352,887 100 Japanese yen JPY 637,969 634,056 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 128,424 127,600 1 Omani rial OMR 2,597,980 2,582,047 1 Canadian dollar CAD 723,038 720,497 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 577,856 574,130 1 South African rand ZAR 60,775 60,656 1 Turkish lira TRY 23,234 23,091 1 Russian ruble RUB 12,421 12,341 1 Qatari riyal QAR 274,728 272,963 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 76,322 75,838 1 Syrian pound SYP 90 90 1 Australian dollar AUD 672,676 668,829 1 Saudi riyal SAR 266,670 264,956 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,659,604 2,642,513 1 Singapore dollar SGD 780,017 776,073 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 818,132 813,188 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 32,243 32,063 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 476 473 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 695,395 668,798 1 Libyan dinar LYD 184,520 183,547 1 Chinese yuan CNY 142,943 142,243 100 Thai baht THB 3,191,990 3,181,476 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 246,407 245,494 1,000 South Korean won KRW 690,580 686,514 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,410,453 1,401,389 1 euro EUR 1,168,895 1,161,446 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 195,890 194,819 1 Georgian lari GEL 371,041 338,518 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 59,662 59,312 1 Afghan afghani AFN 15,121 15,028 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 340,723 338,518 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 588,243 584,462 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,687,053 1,676,750 1 Tajik somoni TJS 107,696 107,501 1 Turkmen manat TMT 285,836 283,124 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,234 3,235

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,527,192 rials and $1 costs 1,306,541 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 1,482,710 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 1,268,486 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.44-1.47 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.69-1.72 million rials.