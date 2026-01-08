Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For January 8

2026-01-08 01:08:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 8, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to January 7.

The official rate for $1 is 1,000,011 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,168,895 rials. On January 7 the euro was priced at 1,161,446 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 8

Rial on January 7

1 US dollar

USD

1,000,011

993,585

1 British pound

GBP

1,347,116

1,341,043

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,255,049

1,249,077

1 Swedish króna

SEK

108,936

107,910

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

99,187

98,922

1 Danish krone

DKK

156,427

155,433

1 Indian rupee

INR

11,132

11,026

1 UAE Dirham

AED

272,297

270,547

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,254,810

3,234,283

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

355,225

352,887

100 Japanese yen

JPY

637,969

634,056

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

128,424

127,600

1 Omani rial

OMR

2,597,980

2,582,047

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

723,038

720,497

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

577,856

574,130

1 South African rand

ZAR

60,775

60,656

1 Turkish lira

TRY

23,234

23,091

1 Russian ruble

RUB

12,421

12,341

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

274,728

272,963

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

76,322

75,838

1 Syrian pound

SYP

90

90

1 Australian dollar

AUD

672,676

668,829

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

266,670

264,956

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,659,604

2,642,513

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

780,017

776,073

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

818,132

813,188

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

32,243

32,063

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

476

473

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

695,395

668,798

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

184,520

183,547

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

142,943

142,243

100 Thai baht

THB

3,191,990

3,181,476

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

246,407

245,494

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

690,580

686,514

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,410,453

1,401,389

1 euro

EUR

1,168,895

1,161,446

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

195,890

194,819

1 Georgian lari

GEL

371,041

338,518

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

59,662

59,312

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

15,121

15,028

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

340,723

338,518

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

588,243

584,462

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,687,053

1,676,750

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

107,696

107,501

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

285,836

283,124

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,234

3,235

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,527,192 rials and $1 costs 1,306,541 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 1,482,710 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 1,268,486 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.44-1.47 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.69-1.72 million rials.

Trend News Agency

