Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $1.13, or 1.72%, on January 7 from the previous level, coming in at $64.6 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.19, or 1.86%, to $62.8 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.14, or 3.4%, to $32.33 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $1.03, or 1.64%, to $61.89 per barrel

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.