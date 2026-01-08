Marc Westray Of Interpreters Unlimited Named To 2026 Leaders Of Influence In Advertising, PR & Marke

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 7, 2026 1:47 pm - Marc Westray of Interpreters Unlimited was named to the San Diego Business Journal's 2026 Leaders of Influence in Advertising, PR & Marketing List for the third consecutive year, recognizing his impact on growth, visibility, and brand leadership.

Marc Westray, Sales and Marketing Specialist at Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., has been named to the San Diego Business Journal's 2026 Leaders of Influence in Advertising, PR & Marketing List, marking his third consecutive time earning a place on the prestigious list.

The annual recognition highlights professionals whose work has made a measurable and lasting impact on branding, visibility, and business growth. Westray's continued inclusion reflects another year of sustained results, strategic execution, and local and national exposure achieved through integrated marketing, media relations, and content initiatives in an increasingly competitive and fast moving communications landscape.

Over the past year, Westray helped Interpreters Unlimited continue building on record setting performance, increasing website traffic and lead generation beyond prior all time highs while significantly improving email campaign engagement across corporate, government, healthcare, education and all other sectors.

In addition, Westray oversees the company's press and media strategy, and awards program, helping strengthen brand credibility and visibility across all sectors in San Diego and nationwide. His work played a key role in securing major industry and business honors for the company, along with high profile media coverage from national and regional outlets including NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and USA Today. His efforts have positioned Interpreters Unlimited as a trusted voice in conversations around language access, innovation, and inclusive communication.

The San Diego Business Journal's Leaders of Influence list recognizes individuals who are shaping how organizations communicate, grow, and connect with their audiences, honoring those who are driving results, elevating brands, and making a lasting impact through creativity, strategy, and leadership. Honorees are selected based on professional achievements and their broader impact within the advertising, public relations, and marketing industries.

About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.

The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients nationwide. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.