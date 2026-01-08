403
Trump, Colombia President Discuss Drugs, Bilateral Ties In First Phone Call
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he held a phone call, the first of its kind, with Colombian President Gustavo Petro to discuss drug-related issues and bilateral relations.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that it was "a great honor" to speak with President Petro, who called to explain matters related to drugs and other disputes that had existed between the two sides.
He added that coordination is underway between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio to arrange a meeting between the two presidents in the coming period.
Trump described the Colombian president's call as "appreciated" and expressed his hope to meet Petro in the near future, noting that he invited him to visit Washington and the White House.
For his part, President Petro said in a presidential statement broadcast by Colombian state television that the call was "friendly," during which he requested opening communication channels with Washington to resolve bilateral differences.
Petro stressed the importance of this step in preventing tensions between the two countries, affirming Bogota's readiness to cooperate with the Trump administration, particularly in combating drug trafficking. (end)
