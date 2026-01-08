Inaugural Doha Legal Forum On Jan 26-27

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC), will host the inaugural Doha Legal Forum under the theme“Emerging Trends and Forward-Looking Insights”.

The Forum, which will take place from January 26 to 27, 2026, is being held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Justice Strategy 2025–2030. The forum will welcome high-level participation from ministers of justice, legal scholars, policymakers, and experts from around the world, reflecting Qatar's growing standing as a centre for international legal dialogue and exchange.

The forum aims to highlight the key features of Qatar's legislative and regulatory environment and its role in attracting foreign investment, through focused discussions on investment-related legal frameworks, and mechanisms for resolving investment disputes under Qatari law.