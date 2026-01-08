403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Rep. Kelly plans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Noem
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that US Representative Robin Kelly announced Wednesday her intention to pursue impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
The Illinois Democrat made the declaration following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal operation in Minneapolis.
In her statement, Kelly said, "Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing."
She further criticized Noem, claiming, "Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good."
Kelly accused the secretary of undermining the Constitution and "ruining—and ending—lives, and separating families." She added, "It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it’s impeachable to break the rule of law," emphasizing her commitment to constituents by saying, "I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda. This is me fighting back."
According to her announcement, Kelly intends to introduce three articles of impeachment against Noem, citing obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and self-dealing.
The Illinois Democrat made the declaration following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal operation in Minneapolis.
In her statement, Kelly said, "Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing."
She further criticized Noem, claiming, "Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good."
Kelly accused the secretary of undermining the Constitution and "ruining—and ending—lives, and separating families." She added, "It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it’s impeachable to break the rule of law," emphasizing her commitment to constituents by saying, "I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda. This is me fighting back."
According to her announcement, Kelly intends to introduce three articles of impeachment against Noem, citing obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and self-dealing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment