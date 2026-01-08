Lots Of New Things This Year

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Ok, I've officially said Goodbye to 2025 and it feels so good. Although there were so, so many good things last year, the heavy is not something I want to ever revisit. Therefore, I am 100% fully focused on this year.

And for the first, or what I consider the real first time...I really am looking at this year as a New Year, New Me kind of era. My personal goals for this year fall neatly into two main categories. (This does not include my debt free journey which is a given at this point.)

Healthwise

First, my health. In October/November, my diabetes really took over my life. I started a new medication upon my return from Georgia (prescribed by my dr) and my numbers went completely wacko. We are still not sure what happened. It took several weeks of very intentional monitoring and eating to get things back under control. It was not a pleasant experience.

For my birthday, I gifted myself a 3 month subscription to Pilates. I attended a free trial class and determined, it was not only an exercise program I can do being as out of shape as I am, but the schedule of classes is perfect for my life of caretaking and working. So for the next 3 months, I will be attending a workout class 2x week at 6am.





At the same time, one of my mom's hospice aids is helping me create a workout plan I can do at my parents neighborhood gym. So my commitment for Q1 is 4 times a week, I work out. Hopefully, this starts a precedent that carries on through the year.

Work

Work has been very steady since last spring. I'm grateful for that. But I've been drawn to another type of business for the past 5 months. And in November, I decided to bite the bullet and launch a brand new business.

No, I'm not shutting down my now 20 year old business. This is a brand new endeavor. Still digital, maximizing the skills I've developed helping people set up and grow their businesses, but this time, doing it for me.

The last two months, I've spent countless hours actually developing the products. And had a plan to launch the last week of December. But time got away from me and I just didn't get it done.

It will launch this month though. And I'm feeling super confident and excited that it will do well. I've done the research, created products that solve a need, and created a solid launch plan. Now I just need to complete the digital footprint and launch.

That's all I will say for now. But that is what is keeping me super busy these days.

What are your 2026 goals?