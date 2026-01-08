UN Report Condemns Israel's“Apartheid” Practices In West Bank

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GENEVA, Jan 8 (NNN-XINHUA) – A UN report, yesterday, condemned Israel for violating international law by implementing apartheid-like policies in the West Bank, where Israeli settlers and Palestinians are subjected to distinct legal systems, resulting in widespread discrimination.

The report, released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, detailed the asphyxiating impact of Israel's laws, policies and practices, on every aspect of daily life for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israel's systemic discrimination against Palestinians is a long-standing issue, having sharply deteriorated since Dec, 2022, said the report, warning that, Israel is violating international law requiring states to prohibit and eradicate racial segregation and apartheid.

“Israeli authorities treat Israeli settlers and Palestinians residing in the West Bank under two distinct bodies of law and policies, resulting in unequal treatment on a range of critical issues, including movement and access to resources, such as land and water,” said the report.

It concluded that, there are reasonable grounds to believe that segregation, discrimination and subordination are intended to be permanent,“to maintain oppression and domination of Palestinians.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk said,“There is a systematic asphyxiation of the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank. This is a particularly severe form of racial discrimination and segregation, that resembles the kind of apartheid system we have seen before.”

Turk urged Israel to dismantle all settlements and evacuate all settlers, and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and repeal“all laws, policies and practices that perpetuate systemic discrimination against Palestinians based on race, religion or ethnic origin.”– NNN-XINHUA