Tamim Bin Hamad Chair Set Up At Granada University

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation has launched the Tamim bin Hamad Chair for Arabic Language and Andalusian Culture at the University of Granada, establishing a landmark partnership that bridges centuries of shared cultural heritage between Qatar and Spain.

The Chair, an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs established through Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), represents a significant step in reviving the educational and intellectual legacy of the historic Madrasa Yusufiyya in Andalusia while strengthening contemporary academic co-operation between the two nations.

The official ceremony took place in September 2025, with Dr Ahmad Mujahid Omar Hasnah, President of HBKU, signing the agreement alongside Dr Pedro Mercado Pacheco, Rector of the University of Granada.

The initiative aims to promote Arabic language studies following traditional Andalusian methodologies while connecting them with modern academic frameworks. It will foster specialised research in Andalusian architecture, arts, and the scientific and cultural history of Granada, while organising seminars, lectures, and exhibitions to promote intercultural dialogue and preserve historical manuscripts.

Through strategic partnerships with leading research institutions worldwide, Qatar Foundation supports specialized studies in Arabic and Andalusian heritage, enriching human knowledge and contributing to sustainable development in Qatar and beyond.

HBKU will play a central role in the initiative, strengthening the university's commitment to showcasing Arab-Islamic cultural heritage through diverse educational programs and research collaborations.

Commenting on the initiative, President of HBKU Dr. Ahmad Mujahid Omar Hasnah said: "Through HBKU, QF continues to strengthen meaningful collaboration with universities and academic institutions worldwide, reaffirming our commitment to advancing the status of the Arabic language, highlighting its rich civilisational heritage, and enhancing its cultural presence among nations. This collaboration reflects the deep historical and cultural ties connecting the Arab world and Andalusia, where Arabs and Muslims played a distinguished role in human civilization. It will also broaden the horizons of research and knowledge exchange in the fields of language and culture."

Professor of Islamic Studies and History of Religion at HBKU's College of Islamic Studies, Dr Ibrahim Zein, said: "We are pleased to launch the Tamim bin Hamad Chair for Arabic Language and Andalusian Culture, which adds to our college's record of distinguished cultural and knowledge initiatives. The Chair not only contributes to advancing Arabic language teaching, but also opens new horizons for intellectual dialogue between the Arab World and Europe."

Rector of the University of Granada Dr Pedro Mercado said: "The establishment of the Tamim bin Hamad Chair marks a significant academic achievement for our university, and a great opportunity to deepen our relations with Qatar. It also highlights the historic role of Granada as a center for learning and culture and contributes to promoting the values of dialogue and co-operation among civilisations."

Professor Jose Miguel Puerta Vilchez, Arabist and Professor of Art History at the University of Granada, called the Chair "a great honor for the University of Granada and the entire Spanish community," emphasising it represents "an exceptional opportunity to strengthen academic and cultural relations between Qatari and Spanish scholars and students."

