PM, Egyptian FM Discuss Ties Over Phone

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received a phone call from Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty yesterday to discuss regional developments.

The two discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen co-operation, and exchanged views on the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Both stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to ensure the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and to reduce tensions in the region through dialogue and peaceful means.