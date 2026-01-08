403
OIC To Hold Emergency Meeting On Somalia On Saturday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held next Saturday to discuss the rapidly escalating and dangerous developments in the Federal Republic of Somalia a statement issued Wednesday, the OIC indicated that the meeting comes in response to recent developments, namely the Israeli occupation's announcement recognizing the so-called 'Somaliland' region as an independent state, a move that is considered an infringement upon Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity meeting aims to formulate a unified Islamic position regarding these developments and to reaffirm unwavering support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with international conventions and relevant OIC resolutions.
