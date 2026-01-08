403
CRA Launches Public Consultation On Revised Radio Spectrum Fees
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has launched a public consultation on the proposed update of fees for the use of radio spectrum in the State of Qatar. The consultation comes as part of the periodic review conducted by CRA of the national spectrum fee framework implemented under Ministerial Decision No. 15 of 2015 following the approval of the Cabinet in the same year authority said that this review reflects ongoing advancements in wireless services, the release of new bands following recent World Radio communication Conferences (WRC-19 and WRC-23), and the increasing demand for radio frequencies. CRA has assessed both current and future uses of the spectrum to ensure that spectrum fees remain transparent, equitable, and consistent with international regulatory practices proposed framework maintains CRA's existing formula-based methodology, which ties fees to key parameters such as bandwidth, frequency band, coverage area, and duration of use, while incorporating targeted improvements. These improvements include updated fee tables for terrestrial radio services, refined structures for satellite services that account for differences across system types, and the introduction of a new dedicated category for emerging direct-to-device satellite services framework also introduces a simplified fee table for Wi-Fi, wireless cameras, and temporary event-related uses, along with clearer administrative fees for spectrum-related services. Together, these refinements aim to promote efficient spectrum use, support innovation, and ensure that valuable frequency resources are managed sustainably called all stakeholders to submit their comments and feedback by email to [email protected] no later than Feb. 19, 2026 consultation document and guidelines can be found on CRA's website.CRA radio spectrum national spectrum fee framework
