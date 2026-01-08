Dollar Stable Ahead Of US Data

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The dollar steadied in a narrow trading range on Wednesday ahead of the release of a number of US economic data that could determine the direction of Federal Reserve (US central bank) expectations regarding interest rates.

Most currencies fell in early Asian trading, with the Australian dollar down 0.3 percent to USD 0.6717 following inflation data that came in below expectations, though it quickly recouped those losses.

The British pound was steady at USD 1.3502, while the Japanese currency edged up slightly to 156.63 yen per dollar.

The euro rose 0.03 percent to USD 1.1692 after having lost 0.3 percent.

The dollar index saw little change at 98.58, while the New Zealand dollar stood at USD 0.5784.

US economic data Federal Reserve inflation data