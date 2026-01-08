Foreign Ministers Of Jordan And Turkiye Discuss Gaza, Syria Updates Over Phone

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, discussed a host of issues of mutual concern and developments in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Syria came in a phone conversation on Wednesday, during which both sides stressed the importance of adhering to the Gaza ceasefire agreement and moving on to its second phase, in addition to the need to unite efforts to put an end to the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank the ministers also reaffirmed their countries' continued cooperation and coordination to support Syria and its government's efforts in rebuilding the country and maintaining its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, along with the safety of its citizens.West Bank Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement
