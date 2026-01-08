Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

The Cabinet reviewed the items listed on its agenda. It examined a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No. (1) of 2019 regulating the investment of non-Qatari capital in economic activity, and took the appropriate decision. The draft law, prepared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aims to enhance the factors attracting foreign investment across various targeted fields and activities, and increase the contribution of the private sector to the GDP, aligning with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

The Cabinet also approved draft decisions by the Minister of Commerce and Industry to adopt regional technical regulations and regional and international standard specifications as Qatari technical regulations and standards. These draft decisions were prepared to keep pace with recent developments in the field of standards and metrology, promote exports, ensure the quality of imports, facilitate trade exchange, and raise the quality of goods and products, particularly in the fields of food and agricultural production and packaging, medical products and equipment, construction materials, and consumer goods.

The Cabinet also approved the Qatar National Sports Policy. This policy, prepared by the Ministry of Sports and Youth in coordination with the National Planning Council, aims to develop the sports sector, support athletic excellence and sustainability, and entrench the role of sports in promoting healthy lifestyles, community building, and improving quality of life, while aligning with the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 and contributing to the achievement of the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

The Cabinet decided to approve a draft agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Iraq on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital, as well as a draft letter of intent between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium on cooperation in the field of mediation and facilitation.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing two reports and taking the appropriate measures in their regard. The first report was on the results of participation in the 41st session of the Arab Ministers of Justice Council (Cairo - November 2025), and the second was on the outcomes of participation in 69th Committee for Trade Cooperation, the 55th Committee for Industrial Cooperation, and the 10th Ministerial Committee for Standardization Affairs, along with the accompanying consultative meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states (Kuwait - October 2025).