Qatar Airways Launches World's First Starlink-Equipped Boeing 787

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways, the operator of the world's first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet, has become the first carrier globally to enable Boeing 787-8 with Starlink airline has also equipped its entire Airbus A350 fleet within record-breaking eight months in Dec. 2025.

To date, Qatar Airways is operating three Dreamliners with the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, bringing the total of its Starlink-connected widebody aircraft to nearly 120 the fastest and most ambitious Starlink widebody rollout programme in global aviation history, the airline is progressing at an unsurpassed pace. Within just 14 months, Qatar Airways started and completed the Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 Starlink installation programmes, and then expanded to its Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

This progress cements the airline's position as the global leader in Starlink-enabled long-haul and ultra-long-haul connectivity while also achieving the world's first and largest Starlink-equipped A350 fleet, building on Qatar Airways' legacy as the aircraft's global launch customer.

The World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time, is also the first in the world to secure Starlink certification for Boeing 787-8 Airways stated that, thanks to this achievement, the impact of this leadership is already being experienced by travellers globally, with over 11 million passengers enjoying free, gate-to-gate, faster-than-home Wi-Fi onboard since the airline launched the service in Oct. 2024.

In 2025, Starlink connected over 21 million passengers across global airlines. Qatar Airways' Starlink-connected passengers comprise nearly half of that, with over 10 million passengers being the first in the world to enjoy the complimentary service onboard widebody aircraft across long- and ultra-long-haul routes operated by the airline.

Nearly 120 widebody aircraft, representing over 58% of its widebody fleet across Airbus A350s, Boeing 777s, and Boeing 787s, now provide passengers with ultra-high-speed connectivity at up to 500 Mbps, enabling uninterrupted streaming, video calls, and real-time productivity that can surpass many home broadband networks.

Furthermore, the airline is extending the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky across an increasing number of routes, including flights to the majority of destinations served by Qatar Airways in the Americas and Australia, and on prominent routes in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.